The Yakima Health District reported 78 additional Yakima County coronavirus cases Friday, with two new deaths.
The county’s total is 29,501 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 394.
Twenty-one people were hospitalized Friday, with three intubated.
As of Friday, 27,689 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 213.7 cases per 100,000 people from March 17-30.
Gov. Jay Inslee Friday updated and clarified the criteria for counties to stay in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, which Yakima County currently falls under. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Under the plan, counties are individually evaluated every three weeks. The first evaluation occurs this coming Monday, and changes to a county's phase status take effect Friday, April 16.
The governor established that:
In order to move down one phase a county must fail both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations. Under the previous plan, a county only needed to fail one metric to move back one phase.
The spectator events guidance is updated to make clear what is allowed for counties in Phase 2 and how these events are related to school graduation ceremonies. That guidance is available at this link.
“Given the incredible progress on vaccinations and our focus protecting people from severe illness, we believe analyzing and requiring both metrics together is the right approach to make sure we’re considering the connection between COVID cases and our medical system and hospitalizations,” Inslee said.
Vaccine update
People are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they:
• Are 60 and older or 50 and older in a multigenerational household
• Work in health care, emergency response, long-term care, K-12 education, child care, agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, restaurants, food service, construction, manufacturing or corrections
• Have two or more underlying health conditions, are pregnant, or have a disability that puts them at high risk
• Live or work in a group home, detention center, homeless shelter or other congregate setting
All Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible April 15. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.