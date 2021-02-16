The Yakima Health District reported 75 additional coronavirus cases Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with one new death.
There were 25 new cases reported on Sunday, 28 cases on Monday and 22 cases on Tuesday. No backlogged cases were reported for those three days, the health district said.
The county’s total is 27,045 since mid-March, with deaths at 374.
Eighteen people were hospitalized Tuesday with two people intubated.
As of Tuesday, 24,149 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 521.2 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, moved into Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan on Sunday.
Vaccine updateYakima County continues to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the health district said Tuesday. This week, Yakima County received 3,700 doses of vaccine, which includes 500 first doses and 3,200 second doses, according to the health district. The state has prioritized second doses this week.
The health district will update totals for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Yakima County on Wednesday. The county needs more vaccine supply before it can open a planned mass vaccination clinic at State Fair Park, a news release said.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. All clinics require scheduled appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.