Yakima County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Sunday.
New cases have remained in the double digits since July 26, dipping as low as 29 on Aug. 5. Cases frequently reached the high 100s and low 200s in June and much of July.
The total number of confirmed cases for the county is now at 10,922. Of the 205 people who have died, 190 had existing health conditions.
Twenty-three people remained hospitalized, with nine intubated.
The number of those who have recovered is now 8,631, an increase of 117 people from Saturday.
Yakima County remains in a modified phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan.