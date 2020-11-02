Yakima Health District officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases from Sunday and Monday, with two new deaths.
The county has had 13,072 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 247 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The health district reports two days of cases on Monday.
Fifteen people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated. As of Monday, 12,097 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 85.2 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 6-19. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan. It was moved into the new phase on Oct. 13.
A free drive-thru community testing site is open Tuesday through Saturday at State Fair Park in Yakima.
The site, organized by the Yakima Health District and community partners, is designed to test up to 500 people per day. Preregistration is available.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Thursdays. All visitors are required to wear face masks and remain in their cars.
