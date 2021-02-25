The Yakima Health District reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Thursday and one more death.
That brings the county’s total to 27,528 cases and 378 deaths since the district began keeping track last March. There were 14 people hospitalized with COVID countywide as of Thursday, with three intubated. A total of 25,123 are considered recovered.
A total of 363.7 new cases were reported per 100,000 people from Feb. 1-14 in Yakima County.
Yakima County and the South Central Region will remain in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. None of the state's eight regions will be going backward toward more restrictions.
Vaccine update
Yakima County received a significant boost in COVID-19 vaccine this week, and multiple locations were accepting appointments for first doses and second doses. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.