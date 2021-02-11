The Yakima Health District reported 56 coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday between newly confirmed and backlogged numbers.
The total includes 49 new cases from Thursday, and seven from backlogged test results. The health district will be adding backlogged cases in the coming days, it said.
The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county since mid-March 2020 to 26,783 and 372 deaths.
Fourteen people were hospitalized Thursday, with none intubated. Yakima County’s hospitalization numbers have been dropping this week.
As of Thursday, 23,493 people have recovered.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. Yakima County had 578 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 19-Feb. 1.
Vaccines
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination distribution plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. All clinics require scheduled appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.