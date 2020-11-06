The Yakima Health District reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, equaling last Friday for the highest single-day increase since mid-August.
The district also announced that a new testing site at State Fair Park had, in its first week, performed more than 800 tests, with 12% of those coming back positive. In early June, when cases were at their peak in Yakima County, the testing positivity rate was 26%. The state’s goal is less than 2%. Yakima County had reduced its positive rate to about 5% in mid-September. Gov. Jay Inslee moved the county to Phase 2 of the state's phased reopening plan on Oct. 13.
The recent increase in positivity rate underscores the importance of continued testing, district Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson said in a news release. Officials emphasize that more testing is one way to limit transmission and can help reduce numbers.
“Our community cannot effectively contain the spread of this virus without first knowing who is infected, and if we cannot contain spread, we jeopardize the safety of in-person learning for our students, we further distance ourselves from safe movement to Phase 3, and we further risk the safety of our elderly residents and other vulnerable populations," she said.
The free testing site, which opened Oct. 27, operates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, except on Thursdays when it is open from 1 to 7 p.m. It is a collaboration between the Yakima Health District, Yakima State Fair Park, Signal Health, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Health Commons Project, Washington State Department of Health and the University of Washington, Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.
The district reported no new COVID deaths on Friday, with that number staying at 248 countywide since the district started counting them in March. The total number of cases since then now stands at 13,207. Thirteen people were hospitalized with COVID on Friday, down from 16 on Thursday. One of them is intubated.
The total of those considered recovered increased to 12,170.