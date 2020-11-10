Yakima Health District officials reported 47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 13,390 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 248 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Thirteen people were hospitalized Tuesday and one person was intubated. A total of 12,228 people had recovered as of Monday and that number was not updated on Tuesday.
Yakima County had about 123 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 17-30. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
Testing site changes Thursday hours
The COVID-19 State Fair Park testing site will change its hours from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday beginning this week.
Exceptions will be when the site is closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and hours are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. Testing hours will continue to be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Fair Park on all other days. The free testing site is open from Tuesday through Saturday. For more information on COVID-19 testing in Yakima County, go to the health district's website.