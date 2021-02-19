The Yakima Health District reported 47 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 27,224 since mid-March, with deaths at 374.
Nineteen people were hospitalized Friday with three people intubated.
As of Friday, 24,508 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 486 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, moved into Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan on Sunday.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers with more information.
Vaccine supply is limited right now. Most of the local supply this week is allocated to second doses, and shipments are being delayed because of winter weather.