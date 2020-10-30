Yakima Health District officials reported 47 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,970 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 245 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The daily count Friday is the highest number of new cases reported in one day since Aug. 15.
Sixteen people were hospitalized Friday, up six from Thursday. Three people were intubated.
A total of 12,056 people have recovered.
Yakima County had around 85 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 6-19. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at State Fair Park from Tuesday through Saturday.