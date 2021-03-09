The Yakima Health District reported 43 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
Yakima County's total is 28,084 cases since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 385. Yakima County has averaged 45 daily cases for the past seven days.
Eight people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated.
Thirty-four more people recovered, bringing the total recovered to 26,165 people.
Yakima County had 247.7 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 12 through Feb. 25
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan and will remain there for several weeks under a pause from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible. School employees and licensed child care providers were added to 1B Tier 1 last week and are eligible for vaccines, as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.