Yakima County saw 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as an encouraging downward trend continued.
Hospitalizations fell by three to 19 with six patients intubated. The Yakima Health District reported four additional deaths, bringing the total to 209.
Although the county has reached 11,022 cases since mid-March, the seven-day daily average fell to 48, far below the peak of around 150 cases per day in June. A total of 8,923 people have recovered.
During Wednesday's weekly health district briefing, county health officer Dr. Teresa Everson noted significant decreases in several areas, strong indicators of progress. Hospitalizations, which have been in the 20s lately, surpassed 60 in June. The percentage of positive tests has declined.
"We do have faith that the numbers that we're seeing are true to at least a degree," Everson said. "We know that there have been data complications from the state and maybe a few cases here and there that are reported in a way that's not clear or that need to be changed."
She cautioned that along with the still-distant goal of reaching fewer than 63 cases over a two-week period, Yakima County should aim to lower its positive test rate to below 2%. That's the number required by the state to move to Phase 2 once the indefinite freeze on reopening is lifted.
A positivity rate of close to 17% for the last week showed significant strides from the peak of the county's pandemic, when about 30% of tests came back positive. During that time Everson said the county administered between 600 and 800 tests per day, compared to 300-400 per day over the past week.
"We need to continue to see decreased transmission," Everson said. "We also need to make sure we're testing as much as possible."
Testing capacity should increase this month as the National Guard returns and a group called Health Commons joins Medical Teams International to offer community-based testing. People also can visit their health care providers for testing if they have symptoms or came into contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive.
Community health specialist Erika Ochoa provided new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for those who have recovered from the coronavirus. She said anyone diagnosed more than three months ago still needs to quarantine and watch for symptoms if they come into close contact with someone else with COVID-19, since it's unknown whether immunity decreases over time.