The Yakima Health District reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with one new death.
The county’s total is 27,399 cases since mid-March, with deaths now at 376, according to figures released Tuesday afternoon.
County hospitalizations remained at 13 with three people intubated.
A total of 24,864 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 385.2 cases per 100,000 for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine information
More locations were taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday for people who qualify. Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.