The Yakima Health District reported 371 new COVID-19 cases among Yakima County residents Thursday, but some of those positive tests go back months.
Of the total, 158 were from recent tests, and 213 were from data provided by Indian Health Services from May 20-July 10, according to a Yakima Health District news release.
"These individuals were not previously reflected in the Yakima Health District’s daily case count updates," the release said. "These individuals were tested using rapid tests kits at Indian Health Services. These had been previously reported to the Washington State Department of Health but were not identified as Yakima County residents until recently."
The news release said case counts on Friday also are expected to be higher than expected as local staff import the data into the system.
Yakama Nation mask order
On Wednesday, the day before those cases were added to the county's total, the Yakama Nation released a statement saying masks are now mandated "in any indoor public setting or outdoor public setting where at least 6 feet of social distancing cannot be observed at all times." Tribal police may issue $50 citations to individuals who violate the order and $500 to businesses that violate it, according to the release.
"Since the 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order was issued, our goal has been to protect the community," Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said in the release. "This is the next step. As positive test results continue to rise in our community and the surrounding the counties, we must each do our part to slow the spread."
Mask use throughout Yakima County increased from 35% in May to 95% this month, according to Yakima Health District surveys. That increase has been credited with slowing the spread of the disease in the county, which has been limited to fewer than 100 cases per day most days in July after hitting triple digits regularly in June.
Thursday's numbers did not follow that course, however, even discounting the newly reported Indian Health Service cases. There were 158 additional new cases apart from that, bringing the number of Yakima County positive tests to 9,202 since testing began in mid-March.
That includes 5,888 people considered to have recovered and 179 deaths, up three from Wednesday. Of the dead, 168 had underlying health conditions, according to the health district.
Hospitalizations down
Thursday's hospitalization numbers were more promising, with 31 people hospitalized countywide, down from 32 on Wednesday. That includes one person who is intubated, down from two on Wednesday. And that's not because COVID patients are being transferred, said Virginia Mason Memorial hospital Chief Nursing Officer Linda Boggess.
"In the last few days we haven't transferred any patients related to COVID or bed status," Boggess said in an email Wednesday. "They were all patients needing a higher or different level of care."
Virginia Mason Memorial CEO Carole Peet credited mask use for that trend.
"I would like to thank our community for wearing masks," she said in the email. "The latest survey shows 95% of us are wearing them, and this has made a huge difference."