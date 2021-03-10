The Yakima Health District reported 34 new Yakima County cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and no new deaths.
The county has now reported 28,118 cases of COVID since it began counting last March. It has reported 385 COVID deaths.
The county's hospitalization numbers remained unchanged since Tuesday, with eight people hospitalized and one intubated. As of Wednesday 26,231 people in Yakima County are considered recovered.
Over the past seven days, the county has averaged 43 new cases per day. Yakima County had 243 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 14-27.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible. School employees and licensed child care providers were added to 1B Tier 1 last week and are eligible for vaccines, as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.