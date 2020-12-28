Yakima Health District officials reported 339 new coronavirus cases from Sunday and Monday, with three new deaths. The report brings the total number of cases reported since mid-March to 20,320.
The health district said 163 cases were reported on Sunday and 176 on Monday. Community drive-thru testing sites reopened Saturday after being closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
A total of 66 people were hospitalized Monday, with five intubated. The number of deaths has reached 294.
Health officials said 14,938 people have recovered. Roughly 8% of Yakima County's population has contracted the virus since March.
In the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 190.8 new cases a day. The county’s rate of new cases in the period from Dec. 1-14 was 830.2 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health.
The community drive-through testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; it will be closed Friday. The newer community drive-thru testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Preregistration is not required, but is strongly suggested. For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit the Yakima Health District website or call 211.