Yakima Health District officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,236 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 233 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of deaths was unchanged since Friday’s update.
Nine people were hospitalized, with nobody intubated.
As of Saturday, 11,349 people had recovered.
Yakima County had 87.1 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 1-14. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 during a two-week period.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.