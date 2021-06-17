The Yakima Health District reported 31 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,563 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 427.
Four people were hospitalized Thursday, with none intubated. As of Thursday, 30,292 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 77.8 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 27 to June 9.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.