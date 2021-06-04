The Yakima Health District reported 30 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,263 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 425.
Eight people were hospitalized Friday, with none intubated.
As of Friday, 30,078 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 63.06% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 54.12% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 46.05% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 107.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 14-27.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Saturday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Practices, 715 N. Park Drive, Selah.
1-6 p.m., Mighty Tieton, 608 Wisconsin Road, Tieton.
Sunday
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toppenish Flea Market.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers’ Market, South Third Street, Yakima.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market in Union Gap near Sears at the Valley Mall.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave., Granger.
1-4 p.m., St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Testing site closure
The community based testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima will be closed June 10-12 during the Fair Food Fest to ensure people are not experiencing unintentional long wait times, the health district said in a news release. The site is expected to resume testing during regular hours on Tuesday, June 15.
During the Yakima closure, community members can access testing at the Sunnyside Community Center testing site. It operates Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the exception of Tuesdays, when it is open from noon-6 p.m.