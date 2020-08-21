Yakima County reported fewer than 60 COVID-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day Friday.
The Yakima Health District reported 30 new cases, bringing the total since mid-March to 11,409. The county reported an additional three deaths, bringing the total to 218.
Hospitalizations also decreased. On Friday, 16 patients were hospitalized, three fewer than a day earlier. Three patients are intubated.
An additional 87 people were deemed recovered for a total of 9,697.
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 14, Yakima County had 219.2 cases per 100,000 people, or 561 total cases, according to the state Department of Health.
State criteria call for having fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days.