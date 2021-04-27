The Yakima Health District reported 29 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with one new death.
The county’s total is 30,349 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 407.
Eleven people were hospitalized Tuesday, with one intubated.
As of Tuesday, 28,380 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Yakima County will be staying in Phase 3 at least through May 7, with the next evaluation on Monday.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 254 cases per 100,000 people from April 6-19. During the last evaluation, it had five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 over the seven days.