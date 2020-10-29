Yakima Health District officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,923 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 245 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Ten people were hospitalized Thursday, with two intubated. A total of 12,026 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 84 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 5-18, below the statewide average of more than 112. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.