Dec. 15, 2020 | COVID-19 community testing site
Motorists line up at a COVID-19 community testing site Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in the north parking lot at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Nearby in the State Fair Room, the Yakima Health District hosted a press conference regarding the significant rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Yakima County.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Yakima Health District reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and Monday, with three additional deaths.

The county has had 23,256 coronavirus cases and 320 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district. The latest total includes 141 cases reported Sunday and 123 on Monday.

Forty-six people were hospitalized Monday, with four people intubated. A total of 17,167 people have recovered.

Over the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 216 new cases a

day.

Yakima County had about 1,078 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, according to the state Department of Health, and a test positivity rate of 56% from Dec. 25-31.

The state announced a new business reopening plan last week, which sets goals of a 10% decrease in cases and hospitalizations by region over two weeks to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. Other objectives include an ICU occupancy rate of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.

The plan divides the state into eight regions based on health care services. State officials said Friday that all eight regions will remain in Phase 1 through at least Jan. 18, with another update this Friday. Yakima County is in the south central region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.

Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.