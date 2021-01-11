The Yakima Health District reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and Monday, with three additional deaths.
The county has had 23,256 coronavirus cases and 320 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district. The latest total includes 141 cases reported Sunday and 123 on Monday.
Forty-six people were hospitalized Monday, with four people intubated. A total of 17,167 people have recovered.
Over the past seven days, Yakima County has averaged 216 new cases a
day.
Yakima County had about 1,078 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, according to the state Department of Health, and a test positivity rate of 56% from Dec. 25-31.
The state announced a new business reopening plan last week, which sets goals of a 10% decrease in cases and hospitalizations by region over two weeks to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. Other objectives include an ICU occupancy rate of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
The plan divides the state into eight regions based on health care services. State officials said Friday that all eight regions will remain in Phase 1 through at least Jan. 18, with another update this Friday. Yakima County is in the south central region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.