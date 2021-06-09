The Yakima Health District reported 26 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,386 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 425. Twelve people were hospitalized Wednesday, with one intubated.
As of Wednesday, 30,160 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 63.9% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 55.1% 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 47.4% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 97.6 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 19 to June 1.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima vaccination center will be moved to the old Astria Regional Medical Center parking lot at 110 S. Ninth Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District. The site is closed Fridays and Saturdays, and will resume regular hours of operation at State Fair Park on Monday.
The State Fair Park COVID testing site will be closed Thursday through Saturday, and will resume regular hours on Tuesday.
During the Yakima closure, community members can go to the Sunnyside Community Center testing site. It operates Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of Tuesdays when it is open from noon-6 p.m.
The Fair Food Fest is planned Thursday through Sunday at State Fair Park.
Mobile clinics
No-appointment mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations:
Thursday
- 9 a.m. to noon, Rainier Square, 2702 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., JAV Connections LLC, 1103 Yakima Valley Highway, Suite A, Sunnyside.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Don Cheo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1514 S. First St., Yakima.
Friday
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Union Gap School, 3201 Fourth St., Union Gap.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wapato High School, 1202 S. Camas Ave., Wapato.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toppenish Flea Market, 900 W. First Ave., Toppenish.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers’ Market, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd., Union Gap.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima.
- Noon to 5 p.m., Bale Breaker Brewing, 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.