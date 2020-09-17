Twenty-five more people in Yakima County were diagnosed with COVID-19 and one more has died from the disease, the Yakima Health District announced Thursday.
That brings the running total to 12,039 cases since the district started counting them in March. The death, which brought that total to 232, was the first the district has reported since Friday.
Hospitalizations were down Thursday to 13 countywide, compared to 14 a day earlier. One COVID patient is intubated, compared to zero on Wednesday.
An additional 43 people are now considered to have recovered, bringing that total to 11,101.