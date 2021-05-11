The Yakima Health District reported 24 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday.
The district also updated the reported number of deaths for the first time since April 27, accounting for 15 previously unreported deaths, and a total of 422 since the start of the pandemic.
The county has had 30,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Four people were hospitalized Tuesday, with two intubated.
As of Tuesday, 29,059 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Yakima County had 178.9 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 20 to May 3, meeting state metrics to stay in Phase 3. That’s below the state average of 248 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.