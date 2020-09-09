Yakima Health District reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county total since mid-March to 11,867 cases.
The district reported no new deaths, with the total remaining steady at 228 people, of whom 212 had underlying health conditions.
Thirteen people are hospitalized with one person intubated.
The county now has 10,755 people who have recovered.
Community testing this week
Two free drive-through, community-based testing sites operated by Medical Teams International will take place this week in Yakima and Zillah:
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 1-7 p.m. at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima.
- Friday, Sept. 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way in Zillah.
The health district recommends testing for anyone who has been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or anyone currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, headaches, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell.
People who get tested should stay home and away from others until they receive their results, the health district said.
Community members who need help obtaining food, medication, a place to safely isolate or other services during self-isolation or quarantine can call the Washington State COVID CARE resource line at 1-833-453-0336.
People who aren’t able to obtain testing through a primary care physician can call 211 for help.
The Yakima Health District continues to recommend physical distancing, wearing mask while out in public, washing hands frequently, sanitizing surfaces, limiting social gatherings to outdoor gatherings with five people or fewer, and staying home if sick.