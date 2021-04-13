The Yakima Health District reported 23 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths Tuesday.
The county’s total is 29,652 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 397 deaths.
Twenty people were hospitalized Tuesday. Three were intubated.
As of Tuesday, 27,841 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
The governor’s office announced Monday that Yakima County will be staying in Phase 3 for at least the next three weeks. The next evaluation is on May 3.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 253.7 cases per 100,000 people from March 22-April 4.
Vaccine update
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need transportation help getting to the site should call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site.
Starting Thursday, all Washingtonians 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine, and the health district said people should make appointments as soon as possible. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of other providers giving vaccines. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.