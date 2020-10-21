The Yakima Health District reported 23 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 12,728 since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 241.
Eight people were hospitalized Wednesday, with two people intubated. A total of 11,863 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 76 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 27 through Oct. 10. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Erika Ochoa, a community health specialist, gave the Yakima Health District’s biweekly televised COVID update on Wednesday. She encouraged people to look at the state Department of Health’s recommendations for safer gatherings as Halloween and other holidays approach.
Although Yakima County is now in Phase 2, people still shouldn’t gather with more than five people from outside their household per week, she said.
She encouraged people to have a conversation with people they might invite over or spend time with about whether they’ve been ill in the past two weeks. It's OK to turn down an invitation, she said.
The health district plans to go back to weekly televised updates during the winter months, she said. She said people can submit questions through the city of Yakima and Yakima Health District Facebook pages.
Free community testing will be available from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at the Sunnyside Community Center at 1521 S. First St. Within two to five days of testing, people can access results online or by phone at 509-225-2088.