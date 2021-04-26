The Yakima Health District reported 112 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and Monday, with four new deaths.
The case count was 22 on Sunday and 90 on Monday.
The county’s total is 30,320 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 406.
Nine people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated.
As of Monday, 28,332 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
Yakima County will be staying in Phase 3 at least through May 7, with the next evaluation on May 3.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 257.9 cases per 100,000 people from April 5-18. During the last evaluation, it had five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 over the seven days.
Vaccine update
The hours for the federal vaccine site at State Fair Park in Yakima have changed. It is now open from noon to 8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.