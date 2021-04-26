Vaccine clinics around the county

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled around the county this week. No appointments are required at the following locations:

Tuesday: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at People For People, 304 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima

Wednesday: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thompson Elementary School in Grandview

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zillah High School

Thursday: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Marquette, 202 N. Fourth St., Yakima

Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Northwest University, 200 University Parkway, Yakima

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Toppenish Flea Market

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakama Nation Cultural Center