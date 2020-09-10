The Yakima Health District on Thursday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County and two more COVID deaths.
The new cases bring the county's total to 11,888 since March when the district began tracking them. The new deaths bring the county's total to 230.
Hospitalizations were down by three on Thursday, with 10 people hospitalized countywide. One person was intubated, the same as Wednesday.
A total of 10,818 people have recovered.
Yakima County was down to 112 new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 17-30, according to the state Department of Health. State criteria for reopening call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks.
Community testing is planned from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday at Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way in Zillah. Call 211 for more information.