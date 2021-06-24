The Yakima Health District reported 21 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,673 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 428. Five people were hospitalized Thursday, with one intubated.
As of Thursday, 30,431 people have recovered. Yakima County had 90.2 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from June 3-16.
Reopening
The governor has announced a full statewide reopening Wednesday. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 68% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 57% of those 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 50.2% are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First- and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Saturday
• 9-11 a.m., Children’s Village, 3801 Kern Road, Yakima
Sunday
• 9-11 a.m., St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., Yakima.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers’ Market, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd., Yakima.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fiesta Foods Sunnyside, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.