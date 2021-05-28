The Yakima Health District reported 20 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,103 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 425.
Nine people were hospitalized Friday, with one intubated.
As of Friday, 29,883 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 61.8% of people 16 and up have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 52.6% 16 and up have initiated vaccination and 44.3% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 99 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 7-20.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be closed Fridays and Saturdays. It will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Memorial Day.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
Mobile clinics are planned at the following locations this weekend, with no appointment needed:
Saturday: 10-1 p.m., Children’s Village, 3801 Kern Road, Yakima. (Children’s Village patients and families from 9-10 a.m.)
Sunday:
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toppenish Flea Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers Market by the Capitol Theatre
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market in Union Gap at the Valley Mall
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.