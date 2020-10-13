Yakima Health District officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,564 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 241 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Six people were hospitalized, with two intubated. As of Friday, 11,684 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 93 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 19-Oct. 2. The state goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Tuesday.