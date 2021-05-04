The Yakima Health District reported 20 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, but did not have a new death count.
The district is reconciling deaths and recovered cases, and did not have an update Tuesday. The number of deaths stands at 407.
The county has had 30,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
Twelve people were hospitalized Tuesday, with two intubated.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Safeway and Walmart pharmacies are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations, the stores said Tuesday. People can ask for a vaccine at store pharmacies without an appointment.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.