The Yakima Health District reported 19 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is now 30,887 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 423.
Five people were hospitalized Tuesday, with one intubated.
As of Tuesday, 29,410 residents had recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 58.8% of people over 16 have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 49.8% of those over 16 have initiated vaccination and 41.3% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 138.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 26 to May 9.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.