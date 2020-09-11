The Yakima Health District on Friday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the virus in Yakima County.
That brings the running total to 11,907 cases and 231 deaths since the district started counting in March.
Eleven COVID patients were hospitalized countywide Friday, up one from Thursday, while the number intubated remained at one.
The health district will provide additional at-home, mail-in COVID-19 test kits for Yakima County residents from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the district office, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.
People who pick up a test should use it within a day, and specimens must be shipped out on the same day the kit is used. The kits require internet and email access to complete registration. Results will only be available via email in approximately three business days.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they should expect a call from the state Health Department to begin the case investigation process. Individuals seeking testing may also contact their primary care provider to discuss testing.