Yakima Health District officials reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 16,839 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Forty-six people were hospitalized Thursday, down two from Wednesday. The county has had an average of 168 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Five people were intubated Thursday. A total of 13,141 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 483 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 15-Nov. 28. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended sweeping restrictions through Jan. 4 in an effort to curb COVID’s spread throughout Washington.
Report shows troubling trends
The state issued its latest situation report Wednesday assessing the spread of COVID-19 statewide.
It found the seven-day rolling average case count in Eastern Washington was five times higher on Nov. 20 — at 781 — than Sept. 12. Daily hospitalizations were three times higher, according to the report.
The state estimates if hospital admissions continue to grow, occupancy could double every two weeks and cause hospital staff shortages. Virginia Mason Memorial reported Wednesday that more than 70 staff are out for COVID-related reasons.
The state's report said it's not clear yet if admissions are beginning to level off or if exponential growth will continue.
Another finding showed rates above 200 cases per 100,000 each day in 30 of 39 counties, including Yakima. The overall percentage of Washington state residents with an active COVID-19 infection was higher in November than the peak in late March, according to the report.