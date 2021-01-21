The Yakima Health District reported 168 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, with two more deaths.
The total number of deaths is now at 336, according to the health district. Twenty-nine people were hospitalized Thursday, down by 7 from Wednesday, with four intubated.
The county has had 24,627 total cases since the pandemic started. Health officials said 19,331 people have recovered.
From Dec. 29-Jan. 11, the county’s per capita rate of new cases was 1,136 per 100,000.
Yakima County is part of the south central region in the state’s reopening plan. All eight regions in the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday. The state will provide another update on Friday.