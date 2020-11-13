Yakima County on Friday saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since summer, as the Yakima Health District announced 132 cases.
The local numbers are in line with a statewide upward trend in positive COVID tests. Washington had 2,147 new cases Friday, the most since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health.
"The fall surge, which is getting worse every day, has erased the notable progress that Washingtonians made this summer," the department said in a news release. "A dozen counties (including the five largest) are seeing steep increases in cases and they’re following a troubling nationwide trend."
Friday's numbers bring the county's total to 13,596 since it started counting in March. The health district also reported one more death on Friday, bringing that total to 250. The total hospitalized countywide increased from 13 to 14 on Friday, and the number intubated jumped from one to four. The number who have recovered in the county was not available Friday because of a technical data error, according to the health district.
The increased rates heading into fall and winter holidays underscore the need for vigilance against the virus, said Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach.
“The collective choices each of us are making every day have an enormous impact on the spread of COVID-19. We all must re-evaluate our plans for the upcoming holidays and everyday life. As community rates go up, the risk posed by social gatherings increases as well,” she said in the news release. “The only way to slow the spread is for us all to recommit to the actions we know work. We have flattened our curve twice before, and it’s time to do it again.”
Yakima County's 132 cases on Friday represented the first time since July 25 that new cases reached triple digits. There were 126 that day. The county averaged about 150 per day during its previous peak in June.
Free COVID-19 testing is available Tuesday through Saturday at State Fair Park in Yakima.