Drive-through PPE giveaway

Molina Healthcare of Washington is partnering with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, the Yakima Health District and Ladies of the Masque to host a drive-through personal protective equipment (PPE) giveaway Saturday in Yakima.

The free event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last, at Fiesta Foods, 1008 Nob Hill Blvd.

Molina and its partners will distribute 2,000 kits filled with PPE and other health-related materials: face masks for adults and children, hand sanitizer, soap bars, lip balm, handwashing guides, mental health information and crisis line information.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. One kit per person, while supplies last.