County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one new death.
The county has had 12,135 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 233 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Fourteen people were hospitalized Tuesday, with none intubated. As of Tuesday, 11,211 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 94.9 cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks. After discovering incorrect data Monday, state Department of Health officials rolled back the COVID-19 data dashboard and the COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard to reflect data posted Sunday.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed.
Community testing
Medical Teams International will hold three drive-through, community-based testing events this week in Yakima County. Testing is free and no appointment is required.
The testing schedule:
• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., Sunnyside.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima.
Those getting tested may also pick up an at-home test kit for household members or other close contacts who are unable to get tested at the sites. Those who use a home test kit must collect their own nasal sample and mail it to the lab the same day.
Only individuals with access to the internet and a valid email address should use a home test kit, according to a news release. Test results will be sent by email only.
In addition to these testing sites, people may seek testing from their primary care provider or get tested at a local clinic. Visit Yakima County COVID-19 Testing Sites page on the Yakima Health District website for more information. Those who aren’t able to obtain testing through a primary care physician can call 211 for help.
Testing is recommended for anyone who has been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, is concerned about a potential exposure to the virus or anyone currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, headaches, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell.
People who get tested should stay home and away from others until they receive their results, the health district said.
Community members who need help obtaining food, medication, a place to safely isolate or other services during self-isolation or quarantine can call the Washington State COVID CARE resource line at 1-833-453-0336.
The Yakima Health District continues to recommend physical distancing, wearing a mask while out in public, washing hands frequently, sanitizing surfaces, limiting social gatherings to outdoor gatherings with five people or fewer and staying home if sick.