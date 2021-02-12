The Yakima Health District reported 124 coronavirus cases and one new death Friday.
Of the case totals, 115 were new Friday, and nine were older. The district has been adding backlogged rapid test results to this week's totals.
The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county since mid-March 2020 to 26,907 and 373 deaths.
Fourteen people were hospitalized Friday, with none intubated.
As of Friday, 23,493 people have recovered.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. Yakima County had 576 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 20- Feb. 2.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination distribution plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine can go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. All clinics require scheduled appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.