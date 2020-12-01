The Yakima Health District reported 117 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with two new deaths.
The county is at 15,435 cases and 266 deaths since mid-March.
Twenty-eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, with three intubated.
As of Tuesday, 12,760 patients have recovered.
Yakima County had 413 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 7 through Nov. 20. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
A new community-based testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S 1st St., Sunnyside, will open beginning Sunday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. The site will offer free, drive-through, self-administered nasal swab testing to residents with and without health insurance coverage.
The site will be open during the following hours:
- Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Monday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 6 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“We are grateful for our community partners’ support to increase testing capacity throughout the Yakima Valley," said Andre Fresco, executive director of the Yakima Health District. "With COVID-19 activity levels rising in our community, it is imperative that all county residents have access to free, low-barrier testing. This added capacity will allow us to identify more positive cases, trace and isolate close contacts, and help limit the spread of the virus."