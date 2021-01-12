The Yakima Health District on Tuesday reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 and three more COVID deaths in Yakima County.
The county has reported 23,369 coronavirus cases and 323 deaths since the district began counting them in mid-March. Countywide hospitalizations for the virus increased by one to 47 on Tuesday, with four people intubated. A total of 17,258 have recovered, according to the health district.
Over the past seven days, Yakima county has averaged 210 new cases per day, with Thursday (324 cases) and Friday (328) boosting that average.
From Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 the county averaged 1,019.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health, dwarfing the state average of 371.9 per 100,000 over the same period. During that time, 50.6% of those tested in Yakima County tested positive, by far the worst rate in the state. Franklin County had the second-highest positivity rate at 43.3%. Only six counties — Yakima, Franklin, Cowlitz, Benton, Skagit and Clark — had positivity rates higher than 30%.
Yakima County and the south central region are in Phase 1 of the state's new coronavirus reopening plan, along with the rest of the state.