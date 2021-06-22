The Yakima Health District reported 11 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,631 cases since the pandemic started, with deaths at 427. Eight people were hospitalized Monday, with none intubated.
As of Monday, 30,399 people have recovered.
Reopening
The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 67.8% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 56.9% 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 50% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 89.5 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people from June 1 to June 14.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older in Washington is eligible for the COVID vaccine, which is free of charge.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.
First- and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. No documentation or identification is required at the site.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Wednesday
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley Lanes, 1802 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside
- 2-6 p.m., Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave.
- 3-6 p.m., Carniceria Guadalajara, 3202 Main St. in Union Gap
- 4-7 p.m., Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, 10 N. Ninth St.
Thursday
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Choice Pawn, 410 Main St. in Union Gap.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Visitor Information Center, 101 N. Fair Ave.
- 12:30-6 p.m., Hoover Elementary School, 400 W. Viola Ave.
- 3-6 p.m., Blue Sky Market, 116 Chehalis Ave in Toppenish.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.