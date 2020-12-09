The Yakima Health District reported 106 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with four new deaths.
The county’s total is 16,670 since mid-March, with 273 deaths.
A total of 48 people were hospitalized Wednesday, with four people intubated.
As of Wednesday, 13,098 people have recovered.
Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 1,352 new cases for an average of about 150 new cases per day.
Yakima County had 483.3 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 15-28. The state's goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.