The Yakima Health District reported 103 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with two additional deaths.
Since mid-March, Yakima County has recorded 17,767 COVID-19 infections and 279 deaths.
Forty-four people were hospitalized Wednesday, down four from Tuesday, with seven people intubated.
As of Wednesday 13,607 people have recovered, the health district reported.
Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 2,332 new cases for an average of about 146 new cases per day.
The state did not provide updated information Wednesday on Yakima County’s case count per 100,000 people. The number is one criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Tuesday, the state reported that Yakima County had 581 cases per 100,000 people Nov. 21 through Dec. 4.