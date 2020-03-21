YAKIMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital administrators asked Gov. Jay Inslee to issue a stay-at-home for Yakima County, but Inslee failed to respond to the request Friday.

As a result, the hospital is urging people to stay at home.

Hospital administrators said Saturday indications are the COVID-19 outbreak will overwhelm the city’s remaining hospital unless people put themselves in lockdown, only leaving their home for absolute necessities.

“Everyone needs to go home now,” said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Virginia Mason’s chief medical officer during a news conference outside the hospital. “If we do this, we can make a difference. We can reduce COVID-19 in Yakima, but we cannot stop it. There is no vaccine.”

Virginia Mason CEO Carole Peet said she and hospital administrators approached government officials, including Gov. Jay Inslee, to have Yakima County shut down, but received no response.

"We at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital can no longer stand in line and wait for the wave of critical patients that will come," Peet said Saturday.

If nothing is done, hospital officials said projections estimate the hospital would be overwhelmed by April 8.

Brueggemann and hospital staff, joined by representatives of other health care providers, called on people to stay home for the next 14 days to ensure the hospital’s staff and resources are not overwhelmed with cases.

As of Friday night, there were 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the Valley, including two workers at a long-term care facility, according to health officials. Gov. Jay Inslee has called on state residents to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds, as well as for older residents to isolate themselves.

Brueggemann said that people in Yakima were not taking the situation seriously, contrasting the busy traffic outside the hospital with the strict procedures in place within Virginia Mason to prevent the spread of the disease. The hospital recently enacted procedures limiting visitors to the hospital in response to the outbreak

This story has been updated to note that Gov. Jay Inslee and the state did not respond to Virginia Mason's request for a stay-at-home order in Yakima County.