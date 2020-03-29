A third Yakima County resident has died from COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 patients in Yakima County jumped from 100 Saturday to 147 Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District.

That leap — 47 new presumptive or confirmed cases — represents the county’s biggest single-day increase. There were 39 cases in Yakima County on Monday. That number grew to 44 on Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday, 66 on Thursday and 72 on Friday before leaping to 100 on Saturday and 147 on Sunday.

It was not unexpected. Health officials at the county and state levels had warned that, while there were only a few dozen known cases early last week, the disease had likely infected a much higher number of people.

“All community members should assume that they and others may have already been exposed to COVID-19,” a health district statement said Thursday, the day it announced the county’s second coronavirus death.

Sunday’s numbers were announced about 3:40 p.m. and updated at 5:30. The person who died “is in the 80+ age range,” according to an email from Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District.

Of the 147 known infected people, 135 are recovering at home and nine have been hospitalized.

Late Sunday, the state Department of Health updated Washington’s numbers: The tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 4,896, an increase of about 600 from Saturday’s totals. The state also announced six more deaths, bringing the confirmed death count to 195.

Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, reiterated the need for people to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease. He said it’s likely the state’s shelter-in-place orders will be extended beyond two weeks.

“Unless we continue a very vigorous social distancing program in my state, this is going to continue to spread like wildfire to every single corner of my state,” Inslee said. “That is an inevitable scientific fact.”