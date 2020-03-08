A Kittitas County resident with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 came in close contact with others at a Moxee dance center, the Yakima Health District says.

A presumptive positive case means someone tested positive by a private lab, and the state health district has yet to confirm the results.

However, the health district is treating the case is if confirmed so it can begin its investigation, Communications Director Lilián Bravo said.

It's not yet clear where the Kittitas County resident may have initially come into contact with the virus, she said.

Officials are urging anyone who attended events at the Yakima Square & Dance Center between Feb. 22 and Saturday to monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the health district announced in a Sunday news release.

“While we do not yet have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community, we may already be experiencing local transmission of this infection," Health District Officer Dr. Teresa Everson said in the news release. "YHD staff are working diligently to slow the spread of disease."

On Saturday, the district advised the dance center at 207 E. Charron Road in Moxee to close for disinfection.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and less commonly, runny nose, headache and sore throat. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to call their primary care provider for testing and guidance on how to self-manage symptoms at home, the release said.

Symptoms usually begin to appear between two and 14 days after exposure, the release said.

"We’d like to remind people that most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms," Everson said in the news release. "However, those who are among high-risk populations may experience more severe symptoms and have a higher risk of hospitalization or death."

The best preventive measures against the virus are:

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with warm and soapy water.

Avoid touching mouth and eyes, and cover your cough.

Stay home if sick and prepare your family for possible extended illness and a need to isolate from others.

The state Department of Health has established a line for the public with questions about the virus: 800-525-0127. Phone lines are staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with interpreter services available.

For more information, contact the health district, the state Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story has been updated with additional information from the Yakima Health District.